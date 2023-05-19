Two points. That was the margin the Hunter Wildfires missed a place in the Shute Shield finals last season.
It still stings coach Scott Coleman and his players.
An upset 31-24 loss at home to cellar dwellers Southern Districts in round 10 was the difference.
The Wildfires finished ninth on 47 points, two behind behind Gordon, who they beat in the final round. The Highlanders progressed all the way to the grand final. Souths finished last on 22 points
Coleman hasn't forgotten it.
The Wildfires host the Rebels at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday night.
It's a game, on paper, that the Wildfires should win.
They sit on top of the ladder with six wins and one loss. The Rebels are at the foot on eight points. Their two wins have been over Gordon (16-7) and Warringah (21-17).
"Losing the corresponding game last year cost us a spot in the semi-finals," Coleman said. "We missed by two points. We lost against Souths in a game we thought we should have won. We went into the game thinking we were going to win and didn't turn up with the effort needed.
"We spoke about it at training on Thursday and we will remind them again tomorrow in the sheds."
Adding to the Wildfires' motivation is their perfect record of four wins at home.
"We are playing at our fortress," Coleman said. "We love playing at home. We put the 6pm kickoff on to hopefully pull a crowd, and we don't want to disappoint them."
The Wildfires are without in-form forwards Donny Freeman and Tiueti Asi, who usually set the tone with their defence and work at the breakdown.
The Rebels boast a big and bruising pack and Coleman said it was vital that the Wildfires meet the visitors up-front.
"Souths don't leave anything out there," Coleman said. "They play with a lot of team spirit and play for 80 minutes. We want to play an expansive game. It's the same old catch phrase - you have to earn the right to go wide. They have a really big, aggressive pack and we have to meet them up-front. That is first and foremost."
In the backs, former Tongan international Nafi Tuitavake replaces Ueta Tufuga, who suffered a knee injury in the 29-5 win over Norths. Alex Pohla returns on the wing.
Tuitavake was one of the big signings last year, but missed most of the campaign after breaking his leg.
'Nafi is 32 and in the twilight of his career, but is still quality," Coleman said. "What he lacks in foot speed, he makes up in between the ears. He is a very smart footballer, a good communicator and a level head. He has played for the Auckland Blues, for Tonga .... he has been a professional rugby player since he left school."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.