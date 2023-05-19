Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Fijian Nimi Qio adds punch to Two Blues' pack for clash with hamilton

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Picture by Jonathan Carroll

FIJIAN powerhouse Nimi Qio has been the most destructive winger in Hunter Rugby Union since he joined Wanderers in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.