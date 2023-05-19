FIJIAN powerhouse Nimi Qio has been the most destructive winger in Hunter Rugby Union since he joined Wanderers in 2019.
Runaway trucks are easier to stop.
Time and time again, Qio has simply pummelled his opposition winger to score.
Even so, Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren believes Qio could be even more damaging and hatched a plan in the preseason to move the tackle-buster to No.8.
Qio has played two games back on the wing out of necessity but returns to the back of the scum against a beefed up Hamilton at Passmore Oval on Saturday.
"Nimi gives us a point of difference," Hefren said. "He doesn't stick to the normal rules of carrying it straight. He will go sideways if he needs to. Last week, we didn't really ask many questions of the defence. Nimi will do that."
Qio replaces captain Piers Morrell, who injured his shoulder in the loss to University and is out for a month. Marcus Christensen returns at lock.
"MC has found a new lease of life," Hefren said. "Last year was going to be his last. He decided to stay and his attitude has been brilliant."
Wanderers pipped Hamilton 41-35 in the season opener and Hefren is adamant both teams have "improved markedly".
"Neither team played well in the first round, we just happened to be the one who got over the line," Hefren said. "I'm expecting them to be a lot more organised, especially in defence. The defence of both teams was ordinary in the first round. They had guys who had just landed in the country. Now they are playing really well.
"Our big thing tomorrow is ball control. Last week against Uni and the loss against Maitland, we made too many mistakes."
Hamilton welcome back premiership winners Paul Dan, Sam McNeill and Tom Coupe into the starting side.
"It is probably our strongest team on paper for the year," coach Cameron Murphy said. "It definitely helps having players like Paul Dan directing the team around. Tom is a couple of games away from being back to his best, but he is a big body and a real competitor."
At Marcellin Park, Maitland captain Harry Chapman returns for the visit by giant killers University.
The Students have won three straight and have Murray Sutherland back at half-back.
"Our set piece has to be on song," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "They have some big bodies who give them punch up front. Any team with Dane Sherratt pulling the strings are going to be tough.
"It's our Back-to-Blacks day and the boys are certainly keen for it.".
In the final game, Merewether will be without in-form breakaway Rhys Bray for the battle with Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Field.
In the women's competition, Hamilton are at home to Nelson Bay, Maitland host Wanderers, Merewether welcome Uni and Waratah make the trip to Southern Beaches.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
