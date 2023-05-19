Newcastle Herald
Work starts on Maryland Drive Reserve off-leash dog park

May 19 2023 - 4:00pm
Councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk with Moby, councillor Declan Clausen with Toby, councillor Deahnna Richardson and lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes with Ginger at Meryland Drive Reserve. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Construction has started on a new off-leash dog park in Maryland in news that is sure to have tails wagging in Newcastle's western suburbs.

