Construction has started on a new off-leash dog park in Maryland in news that is sure to have tails wagging in Newcastle's western suburbs.
The Maryland Drive Reserve park will be next to an existing unfenced, leash-free area. Stage one works will deliver a fenced area open to all dogs as well as shelters with tables, sandstone seating, dog bubblers and trees.
A second stage of the project will feature an additional off-leash area to separate large and small dogs, as well as a car park, more seating and landscaping.
The first area is expected to be complete by mid-June. The existing off-leash area will remain open.
"With more than 63,000 dogs registered in our city, we know Novocastrians are passionate about their canine companions and want more spaces where their dogs can safely exercise and mix with other pets," Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
"Formalised off-leash dog areas enable people to take their dogs to a place where they can legally run free, exercise and socialise with other dogs. They also provide pet owners with a meeting place and an opportunity to connect with others in the community.
