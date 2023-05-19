Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hamilton to Cardiff police pursuit: two facing court in Newcastle

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 19 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two refused bail after police pursuit from Hamilton to Cardiff
Two refused bail after police pursuit from Hamilton to Cardiff

A pair will appear in court today after an alleged police pursuit throughout the Hunter on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.