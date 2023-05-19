UPDATED
A woman has been refused bail after appearing at Belmont Local Court on Friday, following a police chase.
The woman did apply for bail. She will go before Belmont Local Court for a second time on May 22.
The passenger, who pleaded not guilty, has been granted bail with a good behaviour bond. He will go before court on July 5.
A pair will appear in court today after an alleged police pursuit throughout the Hunter on Thursday night.
Lake Macquarie Police first spotted an allegedly stolen SUV on Steel Street, Hamilton, at 7:15pm yesterday. The car did not stop when told to and later hit a tree in Cardiff South.
The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman and the 42-year-old male passenger were arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station.
The woman was charged with 12 offences including four counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period. She was also charged for not stopping in a police pursuit, shoplifting and larceny.
Both people were refused bail and appear before Belmont Local Court later today.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
