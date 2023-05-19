Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Topics: Auditing the length of Nine Mile Beach and other locations in the Hunter claiming to be so long

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 20 2023 - 2:10pm, first published May 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine Mile Beach, Jewells resident James Musgrave has found, isn't what it seems to be.
Nine Mile Beach, Jewells resident James Musgrave has found, isn't what it seems to be.

A few months back, I was in the car with a couple of friends having the kind of idle conversation one tends to have in cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.