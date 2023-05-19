Maybe it's the years of inevitably soul-jading newspapering that does it to you - maybe it's the particular brand of wicked curiosity about the world (the kind that tends to inspire grandmothers to say things like "the devil makes work for idle hands" just when you're about to explode the carton of eggs in the backyard with the firecracker you managed to pilfer off a mate ... not that I'd know anything about that, Mum) - but I've found, as I get older, my sense of certainty about things is less black-and-white and more 50 blurry shades of something a middle-class paint shop might call "Elephant's Memory".

