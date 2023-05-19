Newcastle Herald
Former Young Matildas captain Sheridan Gallagher among Knights NRLW signings for 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Sheridan Gallagher, No.17, backheels a goal for the Young Matildas against New Zealand at Deakin Stadium in April, 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Sheridan Gallagher, No.17, backheels a goal for the Young Matildas against New Zealand at Deakin Stadium in April, 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Newcastle Knights have added NRLW legend Nita Maynard and former Young Matildas captain Sheridan Gallagher to their 2023 squad, which is now almost complete.

