The Newcastle Knights have added NRLW legend Nita Maynard and former Young Matildas captain Sheridan Gallagher to their 2023 squad, which is now almost complete.
Just one position remains in the Knights' main squad plus four development list players.
Maynard, a veteran of five NRLW seasons and 18 appearances across stints with the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta and Brisbane, represented New Zealand at the past two World Cups.
The hooker was part of the Kiwi Ferns side which battled Australia in the World Cup final last November at Old Trafford.
Maynard, a cross-code talent, played for NSW in State of Origin 2018 and has played in the Australian Wallaroos and sevens sides in rugby union.
"Nita boasts a wealth of experience and we are incredibly excited to have a player of her calibre and character join us," Knights NRLW head coach Ronald Griffiths said.
Gallagher is a relative newcomer to rugby league but impressed as part of the Mounties' premiership-winning squad in NSW Women's Rugby League this year.
The 21-year-old sporting talent captained the Young Matildas at the U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica last year and had an A-League season with Western Sydney in 2021-22.
"As a coach, it's rare that you get the chance to work with a multi-disciplinary athlete of such quality and we are very confident that she will make a valuable contribution," Griffiths said.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.