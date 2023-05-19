Dozens of small feet stopped at crossings while their owners looked both ways in Lake Macquarie on Friday as part of National Walk Safely to School Day.
The day, started 24 years ago, encourages parents to walk with their children to school, especially if they would not do this normally.
Lake Macquarie Police teamed up with Warners Bay Public School to teach children road safety before they headed to class.
A spokesperson said the day was about encouraging healthy habits and activities, while making participants more aware of their surroundings.
It comes during National Road Safety Awareness Week in which drivers are encouraged to take on a new safety step each day for seven days. Skills taught include slowing down and leaving space, checking the safety of your car and being aware of children.
For parents at Warners Bay Public School, it was a morning spent in the sun with their kids.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
