Students at Warners Bay Public School participated in National Walk Safely to School Day

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:38pm
Mick O'Reilly and his six-year-old daughter Fenella O'Reilly enjoyed a walk to school. Picture by Simone De Peak
Mick O'Reilly and his six-year-old daughter Fenella O'Reilly enjoyed a walk to school. Picture by Simone De Peak

Dozens of small feet stopped at crossings while their owners looked both ways in Lake Macquarie on Friday as part of National Walk Safely to School Day.

