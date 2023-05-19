Metallica Man wins Hunter Regional Championship at Newcastle

Tamworth trainer-driver Tom Ison made the most of a good draw and the gate speed of Metallica Man to claimed the fourth edition of the $100,000 Hunter Regional Championship (2030m) at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
The four-year-old gelding, which scraped into the decider with a luckless fourth in his heat two weeks ago from a second-line start, was quickly away and led from barrier three.
He was forced to work briefly to hold out Clayton Harmey-trained favourite My Ultimate Skeeta ($4.40), which came from the extreme outside of the front line in the 12-horse race.
Melanie Elder-trained Man From Braavos then made a move around the field to take up the chair outside the leader.
The run to the line became a three-way battle with Man From Braavos and Geoff Harding-trained Jasper Styles, but Metallica Man ($5) lifted to hang on by a half head in a mile rate of 1:57:5. Man From Braavos ($9) was second, a half neck ahead of Jasper Styles ($8).
It was a breakthrough win for 24-year-old Ison, who had only 21 victories as a trainer before Friday night. But he was no stranger to success at Newcastle as a driver when working locally for Roy Roots jnr.
Previous editions of the race were won by Harmey-trained Kanye Crusader (2020), Harding's The Choreographer (2021) and Adam Ruggari-prepared Far Out Bro (2022).
Ison had a win to open the night with Brendan James-trained Dougs Rules.
Father-and-son team Darren and Brad Elder won the Hunter consolation final with Rocktagonal.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
