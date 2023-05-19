Newcastle Herald
Metallica Man wins Hunter Regional Championship at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:30pm
Tom Ison
Tom Ison

Tamworth trainer-driver Tom Ison made the most of a good draw and the gate speed of Metallica Man to claimed the fourth edition of the $100,000 Hunter Regional Championship (2030m) at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

