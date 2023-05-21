Tom Ison eyes move north for Hunter final winner Metallica Man

Young trainer-driver Tom Ison and the connections of $8000 buy Metallica Man thought he would make a nice horse to race at home at Tamworth.
Now they have to look further afield after a dream win in the $100,000 Hunter Regional Championship final (2030m) at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
The four-year-old gelding, which scraped into the decider with a luckless fourth in his heat two weeks ago from a second-line start, was quickly away and led from barrier three.
He was forced to work briefly to hold out Clayton Harmey-trained favourite My Ultimate Skeeta ($4.40), which came from the outside of the front line in the 12-horse race.
Melanie Elder-trained Man From Braavos then made a move around the field to take up the chair outside the leader.
The run to the line became a three-way battle with Man From Braavos and Geoff Harding-trained Jasper Styles, but Metallica Man ($5) lifted to hang on by a half head in a mile rate of 1:57:5. Man From Braavos ($9) was second, a half neck ahead of Jasper Styles ($8).
It was a breakthrough win for 24-year-old Ison, who had only 21 victories as a trainer. It also gave Metallica Man a start in next Saturday's $100,000 state final at Menangle
"We always thought he was all right, and Brendan [Hunt] paid $8000 for him, and we thought he would just do a good job at Tamworth," Ison said. "We didn't think he would go on and win a race like that.
"I think I'll have to take him to Queensland, if he's struggling to get runs here ... he'll never start at Tamworth again.
"I could take him to Newcastle, but I may as well take him to Queensland and he can stay there, and hopefully win a couple of quallies."
Ison set Metallica Man for the Hunter series two months ago and he was thrilled with the draw and performance in the final.
"That's what was expected," he said of gaining the lead.
"He's electric off the gate, and the run was pretty good throughout. They asked a few questions of him but it wasn't too bad.
"I probably wasn't that confident in the straight. I thought Man From Braavos was going to kick back and get us, but it was good.
"When we got him, before January, we thought that this was the perfect race for him, and it all worked out good."
Ison was based in the Hunter with Roy Roots jnr but returned home to work with his father, Andrew, and has trained horses in his name for less than three years.
"I only had a couple in my name the last couple of years but I've put them all in my name now," he quipped. "I've taken over from him. I've won a $100,000 now so I've got to move up in the world."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.