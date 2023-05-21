Newcastle Herald
Tom Ison eyes move north for Hunter final winner Metallica Man

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 21 2023 - 2:30pm
Tom Ison's Metallica Man holds out Man From Braavos (outside) and Jasper Styles (inside) to win the Hunter final of the Regional Championship at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night. Picture Newcastle Harness Racing Club
Young trainer-driver Tom Ison and the connections of $8000 buy Metallica Man thought he would make a nice horse to race at home at Tamworth.

