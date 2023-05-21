Hamilton captain Hamish McKie stopped short of declaring the Hawks were back but the fullback couldn't wipe the smile from his face.
The Hawks showed glimpses of old as they accounted for fierce rivals Wanderers 28-22 at Passmore Oval on Saturday.
It was 2022 grand finalist's second win of the campaign and first since a 22-19 triumph over Maitland in round two.
Both teams crossed for three tries, with three penalties to Hamilton fly-half Kalani Grant proving the difference.
At full strength for the first time this season, the Hawks led for most of the match without putting the Two Blues to bed.
"We really needed that," McKie said. "It is a step in the right direction, but we have heaps more improvement in us. We probably left four or five tries out there in the first half. Hopefully one win brings two and we are on our way."
Kiwi centre Tristan Flutey scored two tries in the opening 15 minutes as the Hawks jumped out to a 12-3 lead.
Wanderers hit back through a solo effort from the back of a scrum by No.8 Nimi Qio for 12-8. The Fijian limped off shortly afterwards with a serious knee injury.
Four times in a 10-minute period before half-time the Hawks turned down gift three-points from penalties and went for a try. Each time, they were repelled by desperate Wanderers defence.
"We wanted to play up tempo and try to burn then out," Hamilton coach Cameron Murphy said. 'We had scored from quick taps in the past two games. I'm all for having a crack maybe twice, but take the kick on the third one."
Hamilton did convert a penalty just before half-time for 15-8.
Despite being a man down after prop Adam Rayner was sent to the bin, Wanderers levelled at 15-all after Luke Simmons held up a great ball for winger Harry Sainsbury.
Lessons learned in the first half, Kalani Grant landed two penalties to open a 21-15 advantage. When Hamilton halfback Paul Dan went over after an inside ball from Chris Hemi for 28-15, the result looked certain.
However, Simmons set up an exciting final minute when he sent Sainsbury over for his second and then converted from the sideline.
"If you can give penalties away and make under-12 mistakes, you don't win games in first grade," Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said. "There were six or seven penalties against us for offside alone. I put it down to eagerness, but we have to be smarter and more settled."
At Marcellin Park, Maitland strengthened their grip on second place with a hard- fought 35-33 win over University at Marcellin Park.
The Blacks 13-0 early, 20-10 at half-time and 35-18 midway through the second half.
However, the Students rallied and when Sapati Peniata charged over from the base of the ruck to make it 35-33 with three minutes remaining, a miracle was on the cards. But Maitland did enough to hang on.
At Ernie Calland Oval, Lachy Miller scored two tries as Merewether extended their winning start to the competition to six with a 37-17 win over Southern Beaches.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.