Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Deja vu as Wildfires fall to dogged Southern Districts

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 21 2023 - 12:33pm, first published May 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Openside flanker Morgan Innes breaks through a tackle in the Hunter Wildfires' 26-19 loss to Southern Districts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday night. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Openside flanker Morgan Innes breaks through a tackle in the Hunter Wildfires' 26-19 loss to Southern Districts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday night. Picture by Stewart Hazell

THE Hunter Wildfires remain on top of the Shute Shield but coach Scott Coleman hopes an upset loss to Southern Districts doesn't come back to bite them - again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.