Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Homicide police join investigation into death of missing man John Simpson at Laguna in the Hunter Valley

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 20 2023 - 11:54am, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter man had been missing for over a month. Picture supplied
The Hunter man had been missing for over a month. Picture supplied

Homicide detectives have been called in to assist Hunter Valley Police investigating the death of a man who was missing from the region for more than a month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.