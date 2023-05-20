Homicide detectives have been called in to assist Hunter Valley Police investigating the death of a man who was missing from the region for more than a month.
John Simpson, 42, was last seen driving on Great North Road at Laguna on Thursday, April 13, when before his vehicle broke down on the journey home.
Police launched a wide-scale search involving the State Emergency Service and other agencies, after it was apparent Mr Simpson could not be found or contacted.
Earlier this week, on May 16, officers said Mr Simpson's body had been found, sparking an investigation involving the NSW Police's homicide squad under the auspice of Strike Force Blakely.
On Saturday, May 20, police said inquiries were ongoing but little further information was immediately available. A post mortem examination would be undertaken to confirm Mr Simpson's cause of death, officers said in a statement earlier in the week.
Anyone with information on the case has been urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
