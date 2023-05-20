Newcastle Herald
NRL Round 12: Kalyn Ponga overcomes early head-injury assessment but Knights fall to Sharks in Coffs Harbour

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 20 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:50pm
KALYN Ponga bounced back from an early head knock to score a try for Newcastle but it was to little avail as the Cronulla Sharks swept to a 26-6 victory in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

