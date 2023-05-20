A man in his 30s drowned at Newcastle Beach on Saturday afternoon, despite the efforts of lifeguards and emergency services to save him.
The distressing scene saw a multi-agency emergency response to remove the man's body from the sand at the south end of the beach near the City's skate park construction site.
Police and paramedics arrived on the scene at about 1.15pm after reports a man was in trouble in the water.
Lifeguards rushed to his aid, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to land at King Edward Park, but despite the best efforts of paramedics and first responders, the man could not be saved.
Police did not confirm a specific cause of death in a brief statement about the incident on Saturday afternoon, and said that he had not been formally identified, but a report would be prepared for the coroner.
Emergency services remained on the scene until around 3.30pm, where the body lay under covers on the sand, before being eventually removed with the help of police and paramedics.
Numerous witnesses lined the headland and beachfront as emergency responders went about examining the scene, where a lifeguard who appeared to have been involved in the rescue effort waited alone on the rocks near the body.
The operation took more than two hours before the man's body was taken from the scene and emergency services dispersed.
The details of this report are developing. It may be updated.
Simon McCarthy
