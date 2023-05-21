Newcastle Herald
Souths, Nova prevail in tight tussles of Newcastle championship netball round 4, 2023

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
Ellie McVey had a stand-out game at goal defence for Nova in their arm wrestle with Waratah on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Nova coach Laura Glendenning praised the defensive nous of Ellie McVey as they downed Waratah in a game that proved a little too close for comfort while Souths continued their unbeaten start to Newcastle championship netball with an arm wrestle of their own at National Park on Saturday.

