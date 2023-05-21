Francis Drolet produced a match treble as the Newcastle Northstars downed Central Coast Rhinos 8-4 in Australian Ice Hockey League at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night.
The Canadian and Josh Adkins scored in the opening period to have the hosts ahead 2-0 at the first break.
Tanner Butler, the Northstars' newest import, and Shane Southwood added two more in the middle period to have Newcastle leading 4-1 heading into the final third.
Drolet manufactured a last-period double and John Kennedy jnr plus Timothy Stanger also got on the scoresheet for the hosts as Newcastle look to a weekend home double-header against Brisbane Lightning next Saturday and Sunday.
"It was good to get a win in front of our home crowd," Northstars coach Kevin Noble said.
"I thought for the most part we were in control of the game. I thought our game wasn't bad. There was some things that we could clean up in terms of our structure, our detail and some areas we can improve, but most importantly we got three points.
"There was a lot of takeaways on where we're at as a team."
The Northstars are set to play Lightning at 5pm next Saturday then 3pm next Sunday at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
