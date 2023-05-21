Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Northstars shoot down Central Coast Rhinos 8-4 at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium in AIHL

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 21 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Francis Drolet scored at hat-trick of goals for Newcastle at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night. Picture by Jess Fuller
Francis Drolet scored at hat-trick of goals for Newcastle at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night. Picture by Jess Fuller

Francis Drolet produced a match treble as the Newcastle Northstars downed Central Coast Rhinos 8-4 in Australian Ice Hockey League at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.