Newcastle races: Nathan Doyle and Koby Jennings star on home track

Local trainer Nathan Doyle combined with jockey Koby Jennings to take his stable's NSW season tally to 49 winners with a double at Newcastle on Saturday.
The pair had race-to-race wins with Overriding and Kingdom Of Gold, while Lake Macquarie-based Jennings completed a treble with Brad Widdup-trained Akaka Falls.
Doyle produced filly Overriding for her first start this preparation in the 1250m benchmark 64 handicap and she was highly impressive.
A drifter with bookmakers, the three-year-old opened at $2.40 and started at $3.20. She had three starts in her initial preparation, winning by three lengths on debut at Newcastle on Boxing Day before a half-head loss at Wyong. She was spelled after a seventh at Kembla and bolted in at a recent Wyong trial.
Doyle was confident fitness would not be a problem, saying he believed Overriding would be too classy, and she proved just that. She cruised to the lead halfway down the straight and won by two lengths.
Four-year-old gelding Kingdom Of Gold then showed his liking for his home track, scoring the narrowest of wins in the 1850m benchmark 68 handicap.
The son of Dubai World Cup winner Animal Kingdom has won three races and placed three times at Newcastle.
Warwick Farm trainer Matthew Smith also landed a double, taking his season tally to 74. Filly Split Decision held off fast-finishing Newcastle gelding Toyger to win on debut in the 2YO maiden plate (900m), while import Time Quest made an impressive Australian start in the 1400m maiden plate.
