HUNDREDS of bikers donned their Sunday best in aid of Movember at the weekend as part of the Distinguished Gentleman's ride.
The charity fundraiser encourages motorcyclists to get dapper and hit the road on classic and vintage-style bikes, beginning at The Station in Newcastle East.
The global ride has been running in multiple locations for 12 years, with Newcastle on board since its inception. This year's Hunter event had already raised more than $32,000 by Sunday morning. Donations remain open.
Organiser Steve Meek said globally the event had raised far beyond $5 million, with Newcastle a success.
"Everybody was happy, the turnout was great," he said. "We had quite a few pople pull over and jump out with their cameras ... massive smiles, which is what we want to see basically."
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.