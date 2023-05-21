Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Broadmeadow Magic beat Newcastle Olympic in top of the table clash: NPLW NNSW round 11, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 21 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magic striker Lucy Jerram celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Magic striker Lucy Jerram celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Leaders Broadmeadow opened up a four-point gap, Charlestown seized second spot and New Lambton made their move as NPLW Northern NSW reached its midpoint on an action-packed Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.