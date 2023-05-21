Leaders Broadmeadow opened up a four-point gap, Charlestown seized second spot and New Lambton made their move as NPLW Northern NSW reached its midpoint on an action-packed Sunday.
Magic beat Newcastle Olympic 2-1 in the top-of-table battle at Darling Street Oval to improve to 28 points and six clear of their opponents, who have a game in hand against New Lambton.
Broadmeadow's Lucy Jerram opened the scoring from the top of the 18-yard box with the game just five minutes old after Jennifer Reeves won the ball on halfway and released the lightning-quick forward beyond Olympic's backline.
Chelsea Lucas made it 2-0 from a similar position in the 59th minute after Magic striker Adriana Konjarski, with two defenders on her, squeezed a pass to her unmarked teammate.
Marion Dunbabin pulled one back for the hosts deep in stoppage time with a back-post header off a corner.
The Eagles (13) remained sixth but closed the gap on fifth-placed Adamstown (16) to three points with a resounding 4-0 victory over Rosebud at Alder Park.
Lauren Allan (36th minute) and Tara Andrews (38th) scored to give New Lambton a 2-0 lead at half-time. Allan added another in the 78th before Macy Anthony found the back of the net in the 83rd.
Azzurri jumped ahead of Olympic (22) to 24 points with a 7-0 win against Mid Coast (3) in Taree. Emily Diaz produced a hat-trick, Emily Diaz a match double, Cassie Corder also scored and Mid Coast conceded an own goal.
At Cooks Square Park, fourth-placed Maitland (21) moved within one point of Olympic after downing winless Warners Bay 4-0. Lucy Kell scored twice in the first half then Sophie Stapleford (penalty) and Chelsea Greguric in the second.
Azzurri and Olympic meet on Wednesday night (8pm) in the Women's League Cup semi-finals at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
The winner meets Maitland in the final on the weekend of August 5-6 after the Magpies beat Broadmeadow 1-1 (5-4) in the other semi-final last week.
Points: Magic 28, Azzurri 24, Olympic 22, Maitland 21, Adamstown 16, New Lambton 13, Mid Coast 3, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
