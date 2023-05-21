SCOTT Briggs not only added another club cap to his collection, but another level of experience for the Northern Hawks as the newcomers marked their maiden win in Newcastle Rugby League's top-flight competition.
The former Cessnock, Macquarie and Central playmaker has made the mid-season switch to the Hawks from group 21 side Denman and enjoyed his first outing at St John Oval on Sunday.
Five-eighth Briggs helped orchestrate both of Northern's opening tries before the visitors piled on 26 unanswered points in the second half, running away 38-6 victors over Central.
Briggs' arrival at the Hawks coincided with last week's departure of high-profile signing Luke Walsh, who came off the bench for new club Wests against Maitland at Harker Oval on Sunday.
It also coincided with Northern snapping a six-game losing streak to open the 2023 season, having earned promotion from reserve grade after last year's grand final.
The Hawks had gone close on a couple of occasions so far this campaign, including a 22-16 result against Wyong last round, but finally broke through on the weekend.
Northern's left edge proved pivotal with centre-winger combination Kiah Cooper and Manu Matoka crossing four times between them.
Hawks prop Warren Schillings also barged over, like Cooper against his old club, but spent 10 minutes in the sin bin for a high tackle.
It was 12-6 at half-time and Central scored first in the sixth minute.
Across town on the same afternoon and two-time Newcastle RL player of the year Walsh, who initially joined the Hawks from Central, could do little to help Wests stop Maitland.
The defending premiers prevailed 40-10 with Wests forward Brock Gardner sin-binned on two separate occasions.
Saturday saw Cessnock, The Entrance and Souths all extended their respective winning streaks.
Top-of-the-table Cessnock have now pieced seven together after accounting for visitors Lakes 34-14, Entrance made it five in a row by breezing past hosts Kurri Kurri 46-18 while Souths recorded a fourth in knocking off Wyong 44-20 on the Central Coast.
LADDER: Cessnock 16; Maitland 14; Entrance, Wyong 12; Macquarie, Souths 10; Wests, Lakes, Central 6; Northern 4; Kurri 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
