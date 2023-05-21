Newcastle Herald
Norths extend unbeaten streak to eight in Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 21 2023 - 6:00pm
NORTHS have extended their unbeaten run to eight games in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League ahead of another grand final replay.

