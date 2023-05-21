WARNERS Bay coach Nathan Harkness feels Saturday's upset of the reigning Black Diamond Cup premiers will provide the Bulldogs with "belief" for the rest of 2023.
The hosts shot out of the blocks against Killarney Vale at Feighan Oval and were never headed in round seven of the AFL Hunter Central Coast competition.
Max Collins kicked five goals in just his second appearance in the top grade while Harrison Harkness marked up dangerous Bombers midfielder Joshua Mifsud and Corey Deverell celebrated his 100th game in style.
Warners Bay (11.7-73) prevailed over Killarney Vale (7.7-49) by 24 points.
"It was a great win for the club and it just gives us that belief that we can compete against the best," mentor Harkness told the Newcastle Herald.
Warners Bay only conceded one major in the first quarter and led by 20 before going to the main break in front 41-26.
The Bulldogs continued their strong performance in the second half and never really gave the Bombers a sniff, only improving on their 18-point advantage from three-quarter time.
Warners Bay, who opened their campaign with three losses, now sneak inside the top five following a run of four unbeaten which includes a draw last round.
Elsewhere on Saturday and Maitland (7.9-51) edged out Singleton (7.5-47) in a thriller at Max McMahon Oval while Newcastle City (17.23-125) and Cardiff (23.10-148) remain locked together at the top of the men's ladder after comfortably accounting for The Entrance Bateau Bay (6.6-42) and Nelson Bay (5.7-37) respectively.
Maitland's Rywin Nock produced the winning goal with the last kick of the game, Josh Taylor bagged six for City while Cardiff made it five in a row.
In the women's Black Diamond Cup top-three teams City, Cardiff and Killarney Vale each posted lopsided victories, taking care of Singleton, Lake Macquarie and Warners Bay respectively.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
