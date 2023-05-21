Elsewhere on Saturday and Maitland (7.9-51) edged out Singleton (7.5-47) in a thriller at Max McMahon Oval while Newcastle City (17.23-125) and Cardiff (23.10-148) remain locked together at the top of the men's ladder after comfortably accounting for The Entrance Bateau Bay (6.6-42) and Nelson Bay (5.7-37) respectively.