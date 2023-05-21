Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow comeback falls short with draw at Weston

Updated May 21 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 7:00pm
Broadmeadow's Bailey Wells.
Broadmeadow coach John Bennis was left to rue a disallowed goal and a late send off as his side came back to draw 2-2 with the Bears in round 12 of the NPL at Weston Park on Sunday.

