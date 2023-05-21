Broadmeadow comeback falls short with draw at Weston

Broadmeadow coach John Bennis was left to rue a disallowed goal and a late send off as his side came back to draw 2-2 with the Bears in round 12 of the NPL at Weston Park on Sunday.
Into a strong wind in the first half, Magic were down 1-0 at the break after a cracking strike from Yuta Konagawa in the 38th minute.
Weston doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Cooper Buswell set up Aaron Niyonkuru for a one-on-one finish.
Broadmeadow, who beat Weston 5-1 in the Australia Cup on Thursday, hit back two minutes later when substitute Josh Benson knocked in a loose ball at a corner.
Magic thought they had equalised in the 72nd minute with Jayden Stewardson's header but it was denied for his contact on Chris Hurley. The leveller came 10 minutes later when Riley Smith's ball was bundled over by Benson.
Magic's push for the win was then hampered when James Cresnar, who came on in the 23rd minute for Jarred Baker, was given a second booking in the 85th. Baker was sent for scans on his injured knee amid fears of serious damage.
Bennis lamented the disallowed goal, conceding a second early in the second half, and Cresnar's foul as his side finished the stronger.
"I really didn't see too much in it," Bennis said of the call on Stewardson.
"But I'm not standing out there in the ref's position, but a lot of people have been questioning me about it.
"It was a difficult position to come back from, and I thought after our second goal that momentum was going our way, and then we had the man sent off and that made it difficult."
Magic (18 points) dropped to seventh.
At Lisle Carr Oval, skipper Nigel Boogaard scored a late double to save leaders Charlestown in a 2-1 win over New Lambton.
Boogaard scored with a long-range header off a Dean Pettit free kick in the 80th minute then stepped up for a penalty in the 83rd after a foul on Luke Callen. He buried it but had to repeat the effort after Callen encroached on the area. Azzurri went to 28 points - now four clear of second-placed Weston and Edgeworth (24).
New Lambton (eight points) led in the 60th minute from a great first-touch finish from Dylan Bozinovski.
In the other game on Sunday, Cooks Hill (13 points) beat Lake Macquarie (one) 4-1 on the road.
Brock Beveridge (18th and 36th) scored either side of Matt Berrigan's (22nd) goal before Nick Russell slotted a penalty just after the break. Chad Kubica grabbed a late goal for Lakes.
On Saturday, Maitland beat Lambton Jaffas 3-0 at Cooks Square Park to climb to sixth on 18 points.
James Thompson scored off Rhys Cooper's cutback in the eighth minute then Flynn Goodman pounced on a poor pass before putting Braedyn Crowley away one-on-one in the 12th. Crowley finished that chance and grabbed a second in the 66th, again finishing off a ball from Goodman.
At Hunter Sports Centre, Adamstown (eight points) upset Valentine (14) 3-2. Scott McGinley gave Valentine the lead in the 54th minute. Murray Peart (60th) equalised before Dino Fajkovic converted a penalty (69th) then found the top corner with a brilliant long-range free kick (85th) for 3-1. Adam Duggan gave Valentine hope in the 89th minute.
Edgeworth drew with Olympic (20 points) 1-1 with a late penalty at Jack McLaughlan Oval. Olympic led in the 55th minute when a mix-up at the back gifted Jye Rodway a goal. The Eagles levelled with a Sascha Montefiore penalty in the 83rd minute after Jacob Pepper was fouled. Olympic pleaded for a handball call on Pepper in the lead-up but the decision stood.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
