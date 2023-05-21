Organisers of the inaugural What Were You Wearing? protest are considering holding another event later this year following strong community support.
About 40 abuse survivors and supporters gathered at Merewether Baths on Saturday to take a stand against sexual and domestic violence in the Hunter.
Speakers addressed issues including Indigenous rights, social injustice, the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with disabilities.
Fully clothed participants jumped into the baths at the end of the event to represent people coming together to release their troubles.
Spokeswoman Marcie Cheers said she was delighted with the response.
"Now that we have the photographic content, it will make the next one so much easier because it will allow us to show people what we are planning to do," she said.
"We have to do as many protests as we can to make our voices heard. We will definitely hold another event next year or a bit later this year when it starts warming up again."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
