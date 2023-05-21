Jackson Baker carrying tunnel vision into Sydney Surf Pro semis

Jackson Baker is focused on taking a giant step towards regaining his spot on the Championship Tour (CT) after powering into semi-finals of the Sydney Surf Pro on Sunday.
The Merewether surfer made a fast start to defeat Portugal's Frederico Morais 14.83 to 9.04 on Sunday in the quarter-finals and book a clash with American Cole Houshmand, which was delayed to Monday after conditions at North Narrabeen deteriorated.
After a slow start in the small but clean waves, Baker opened with an 8.83 from three powerful, flowing turns. He quickly repeated the dose for a 6.0 at the halfway mark before Morais had caught a wave. Morais earned a 6.57 to leave himself chasing an 8.27 in the final minutes but no decent waves came.
Baker missed the mid-season cut on the CT and lost early in the first event on the second-tier Challenger Series (CS) on the Gold Coast. However, the result in Sydney will have his quest for 2024 qualification - via the top 10 on the six-leg CS - back on track.
"I'm stoked with that," Baker said. "I've still got a few [heats] to go but you've got to have a plan and a goal of why you come here, and every event I enter I want to win. The closer I get to a win, the closer I get back to being on the Championship Tour, where I feel I belong, so let's get it."
On Saturday, Baker beat Mikey McDonagh 11.93 to 6.67 in the last 16. Merewether clubmate Morgan Cibilic fell in the quarter-finals to Jacob Willcox 11.94 to 9.54 on Sunday.
The pair went wave for wave until the West Australian goofy-footer scored a 7.67 to back up a 4.27 midway through the heat. Cibilic had best scores of 5.17 and 4.37 back to back to leave himself needing a 6.78.
He stood up on another eight waves, and 14 in total, but the swell died off and he didn't get close.
He earlier defeated French veteran Joan Duru 15.96 to 12.3 in the round of 16 after dropping a late score of 9.03. The result was an improvement for Cibilic, who lost in the round of 32 at Snapper Rocks.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
