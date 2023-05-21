ROAD closures are expected to continue for hours after a serious single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway.
Raymond Terrace NSW Rural Fire Service brigades were on scene on Sunday afternoon shortly after 1pm.
The accident occurred near the Twelve Mile Creek rest stop, just north of the Medowie Road turn-off.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service were called in to assist with the crash.
"Traffic northbound is very heavy and only a single lane is open," the fire brigade said in a statement.
"Consider other options if heading north. Closures are likely to continue for a number of hours."
Further details have been sought from NSW Police.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
