AS employers call out for staff, a new program promises to build their capacity to hire people with disabilities, significantly widening their talent pool.
Research shows that 79 per cent of Australian businesses are open to hiring people with disability, but many are unsure about what's involved, and lack confidence.
While a large number of people with a disability want to work, just under half of people with disability of working age are employed.
The Australia Federation of Disability Organisations is rolling out an employment service in the Hunter which aims to connect people with disability who want to work, with employers keen to give them a go.
The Building Inclusion Diversity Service is funded through the Department of Social Service's Information, Linkages and Capacity Building program.
Project coordinator Melissa Morgan said disability-confident employers can play a critical role in changing attitudes toward people with a disability for the better, as well as growing their business and customer base.
"We can provide a free, disability-friendly check for businesses, along with some tools to build their capacity," Ms Morgan said.
"Whether it's changing some lighting or making adjustments on Zoom or Teams for people with a vision impairment, we can help identify opportunities - practical steps they can take for a better business model."
With more inclusive practices, businesses can attract customers more reflective of the wider community, as well as becoming more welcoming and accessible to staff and customers, she said. "As a community, our perceptions around and understanding of disability has come a long way, but there is still a long way to go and barriers to equity in employment remain a challenge.
"This is way to help connect people who want a job, and employers who want to give it a go, with a tailored business review, practical tools and advice and links to other providers. "
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises).
