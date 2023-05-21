A WRAP-AROUND program improving school retention among Newcastle kids who either weren't going, or weren't going consistently, by 40 per cent is set to receive new funding.
The Hunter-based LIVEFree project is a volunteer-led initiative aimed at children and families from low socioeconomic backgrounds, as well as victims of domestic and family violence.
It has received funding from the IMB Bank Community Foundation to support service delivery in and around Newcastle where it conducts 14,000 school drop-offs a year, plus breakfasts.
It also runs safety and self-confidence programs for school kids who have experienced hardship or trauma.
Founder Chris Jones said LIVEFree was borne five years ago out of her passion to provide service and care to people who were in desperate need, informed by their real-time needs.
"It's a canopy of care, wrapped around families, like mum being cared for while she juggles all the different aspects of things happening at school and getting kids engaged with school," Mrs Jones said.
"The initiatives that we have pioneered have been on the end of many community discussions, with principals and community leaders, families and stakeholders.
"It's a journey week by week and month by month to secure sponsorships from different organisations."
IMB Bank's Nathan Campbell said the IMB Bank Community Foundation, which has been going since 1999, is now offering $700,000 in grants to community groups.
"This is a real opportunity to target the areas that just don't quality for other funding and that would otherwise go unfunded," Mr Campbell said.
"It can be funding to maintain existing programs and covering costs, as well as launching new initiatives. We have a particular board that's set up with volunteers in combination with our branch managers, with specific criteria, governance, and rigour around the application process."
That involved visiting applicant sites and talking to community groups to make sure that the foundation aligns "the dollars with the worthy causes", he said,
"We've all got a responsibility to contribute positively in the areas we operate, particularly in those areas not well served by the government or not-for-profit sectors," Mr Campbell said.
"Some of the areas we have been targeting include marginalised communities such as people who have experienced domestic violence, First Nations people, and those supported by community mental health programs." Applications close on June 16.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
