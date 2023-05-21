Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter LIVEFree project pumped up with IMB funding

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
May 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students at Merewether Public School which participates in the IMB Bank-funded LiveFree project. Picture: Supplied.
Students at Merewether Public School which participates in the IMB Bank-funded LiveFree project. Picture: Supplied.

A WRAP-AROUND program improving school retention among Newcastle kids who either weren't going, or weren't going consistently, by 40 per cent is set to receive new funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.