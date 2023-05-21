Newcastle Herald
NBL1 East: Newcastle Falcons soar past champions Albury-Wodonga to land in second spot

By Brett Keeble
Updated May 21 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 9:00pm
Newcastle Falcons import Mykea Gray. Picture Peter Lorimer.
Newcastle Falcons are sitting pretty in second spot after digging deep to defeat defending NBL1 East women's champions Albury-Wodonga Bandits 80-66 at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Sunday.

