Newcastle Falcons are sitting pretty in second spot after digging deep to defeat defending NBL1 East women's champions Albury-Wodonga Bandits 80-66 at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Sunday.
Backing up after beating Bankstown Bruins 86-66 on Saturday, the Falcons fought back from a 10-point deficit just after half-time to blitz the Bandits in the second half and secure their sixth straight victory for a 10-1 win-loss record behind leaders Manly Warringah (11-1).
The Falcons men's team also posted two much-needed wins, over-powering the Bandits 95-76 at Broadmeadow on Sunday after accounting for the Bruins 66-62 at Bankstown on Saturday to climb to fifth with a 7-4 record.
Some sharp-shooting from behind the three-point line by Kate Kingham and Mykea Gray, and the poise and patience of Nicole Munger, helped Newcastle's women's team recover from a 39-29 deficit early in the third quarter against the Bandits to grind out a 54-53 lead by three-quarter time.
The Falcons increased their defensive intensity in the fourth period, containing the Bandits to 13 points while scoring 26 themselves to win pulling away.
Kingham knocked down five three-pointers from nine attempts in her team-high haul of 19 points, Gray hit four triples in her tally of 18 points, adding six assists, five rebounds and three steals, and Munger added six assists to her 15-point, 13-rebound double-double.
Abi Curtin worked hard in the paint for her 12 points, six boards and two steals, and 17-year-old Hannah Chicken (four points, five rebounds, three steals) helped contain Bandits "big" Ashlee Hannan to just nine points and 11 boards.
Playing without several regulars including Emily Foy and Alison Ebzery, and battling injuries and illness, Falcons coach Martin McLean praised his team's stamina and strength of character.
"It showed the true character of this team, getting two wins on the weekend with a depleted roster, digging deep when down, and sticking together as a group to get it done," McLean said. "We have some really exhausted players but they played through it, so I'm very happy for them.
"Everybody that stepped on to the floor contributed. We spoke at the half about winning the parts of the game that were effort-based and team-based, and they did that.
"Albury are a good team, so to work out what we had to do to beat them was also good for us."
The Falcons had an easier day's work at Bankstown on Saturday, stretching their winning streak to five with a comfortable 86-66 victory over the Bruins. Newcastle took control with a 25-9 first quarter and stretched it to 46-28 by half-time, allowing McLean to rest his stars in the second half.
Curtin (21 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots), Gray (20 points, five assists, four steals, three rebounds) and Munger (18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals) led the charge against the Bruins. Kingham, Sophie Kleeman and Matilda Burns had seven points each.
"Our goal against Bankstown was to come away with a win and attempt to rest several players recovering from injury and illness, looking ahead to playing today, and we did that," McLean said.
"We showed in the second half of the first quarter that we can really turn it on if we want to, but we also learnt we can't have an attitude that we can just win games without playing to our potential."
In the men's game on Sunday, the Falcons capitalised on a quick start against the Bandits to roll to their third straight victory. Newcastle led 10-0 in the opening minutes, 31-17 at quarter-time, and 59-43 at the half, then overcame another case of the third-quarter staggers to win comfortably.
The Bandits pulled within three midway through the third but a Jaidyn Goodwin lay-up at the buzzer gave Newcastle a 73-63 cushion heading into the fourth, and they held their nerve in the final term.
Myles Cherry led all scorers with 25 points, on 13 of 18 shooting, and 16 rebounds to register his second double-double of the weekend.
Newcastle's main man in the middle was well supported by Anthony Gaines (20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals), Goodwin (16 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals), Ryan Beisty (13 points, nine boards, five assists), and Tom Dawson (10 points, three rebounds).
"It was a pivotal weekend for us," Falcons coach Peter Astley said.
"Had we lost both or split them it wouldn't have been the end by any means, but they're two very important wins for us and it keeps us just ahead of the pack but still chasing where we want to be.
"We struggled to get it done against Bankstown yesterday but still found a way to win, which is always tough away, then we came back here today and played really well for most of the game.
"We hit our open shots today, and that was the difference."
Cherry (27 points, 20 boards) had already carried the Falcons on his back against the Bruins at Bankstown on Saturday. He was met with little resistance in and around the basket, converting 11 of his 16 shots (68.8%) and ripping down rebounds at will in compiling his 20-20 double-double.
Gaines (16 points, nine rebounds) and Beisty (11 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, two steals) provided solid support.
Newcastle dominated the first half to lead 43-29 at the long break and extended their advantage to 47-31 - their biggest lead of the game - a minute into the third period, but the Bruins closed the quarter on a 22-11 run to cut the margin to 58-53 heading into the final 10 minutes.
The Falcons looked to have done enough when Cherry made one of two free throws for a 66-58 lead with 1min 45sec remaining but did not score again and had to endure some nervous moments in the final minute, though the Bruins could not get any closer than four points.
Newcastle are back on the road next Saturday against Norths at the Bear Cave, playing at 4pm (women) and 6pm (men).
