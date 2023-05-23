Nat's What I Reckon - Cambridge Hotel
The Robertson Brothers 1960's Variety TV Show - Civic Theatre
SoSo, Lamphead, Pstcrds - Hamilton Station Hotel
Spacey Jane, with Ghost Care - NEX
RedHook, with Bad/Love, Belle Heaven, Grenade Jumper - Cambridge Hotel
Sneaky Sound System - Cambridge Hotel
Make Them Suffer, with Fit For An Autopsy (USA), Ocean Sleeper - Newcastle Hotel
Guttermouth (USA), with Ebolagoldfish, Rage - Hamilton Station Hotel
L.R Marsh - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Shuvcheck, with Not Bad Not Good, Jacob Mickle, Sleep Exchange - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Adrian Dzvuke, with Juno, Theo Landish - Cambridge Hotel
Well?, with Soyboy, Starcrazy, Elestial - Hamilton Station Hotel
Where's Jimmy?, with House Of Refuge, Foreign Horror - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Australian Keith Urban and Shania Twain Show - Lizotte's
Chloe Gill, with Georgie Lyons & Jack Willis - Grand Hotel
Lass Bash XVII - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Jex Lopez, with The Emerald Ruby, Hidden Strings - 48 Watt Street
Robert Forster - Lizotte's
Aenon, AG47, The No-Ones - Hamilton Station Hotel
