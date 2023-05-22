THE public housing unit complex at Newcastle's East End ('Nobbys Rd nightmare', Newcastle Herald 20/5) has always been something of an enigma.
I believe this unique complex, designed by highly regarded local architect Brian Suters, deserves to be occupied by tenants more appreciative of the architectural significance they inhabit in such a prominent position close to the harbour and Nobbys beach.
Perhaps the state government should consider selling each of these units individually on the open market to buyers who would better appreciate their architectural and topographical significance in the East End, rather than being subsidised housing with ongoing problems as detailed.
I BELIEVE the conditions outlined in Saturday's editorial ('Our social housing woes are systemic', Editorial 20/5) are a result of a definite policy of the previous Coalition government to let the conditions of social housing deteriorate to the stage that it was compelled to demolish. This Coalition government sold more than 5000 social housing homes around the state without adequately replacing them.
It is a fact that many social housing units are occupied by desperate people who often have major physical and mental problems that need support from welfare organisations. I have seen this work in a major social housing estate in southwestern Sydney, where the welfare support was provided and the estate's residents performed well until there was a change of government and the welfare groups were withdrawn. As a result, the estate became a centre for crime. It was sold to private developers for conversion into a private estate. These estates in Newcastle may be beyond repair, but hopefully the new government may be able to revive the estates so that all residents can live a decent life close to the city.
THANK you for the report of the Merewether right-of-way issue ("Carriageway solution just a dead end", Herald 16/5). In my opinion, the Herald has done ratepayers a favour, explaining what council officers failed to do: that the City of Newcastle proposal to create an alternative pathway via the Llewellyn Street fire station is bogus. In February, when council aired the fire station strategy, it neglected to say that, in addition to the fire station, the proposed alternative would require the permission of a second landowner.
I think that's the sin of omission.
As the Herald has revealed, that second property-holder has no intention of yielding his land to get the council and the developers off the hook. The situation remains: community access to Merewether Bowling Club, a children's playground, adjacent pre-school and community centre for the disabled is compromised, and the council is yet to do anything about it.
I believe it's impossible to avoid the conclusion that, despite numerous overtures from concerned ratepayers for more than two years, the council's apparent failure to act against the developers at any time has led to a clearly unwelcome outcome. It's time the council did its job and held these developers to account.
ABOUT a year after my birth, I began having issues with mastoid infections requiring many years of ENT surgery. Living in WA, I spent many years in Princess Margaret Hospital. My Melbourne ENT specialist flew to Perth to treat children. I am grateful for the reconstruction surgery that was performed, as I hear reasonably well today without the need for hearing aids. I was young, and did not know all the details of how the finances balanced out, but the system seemed to work well.
Then came Medibank and a politician decided to charge the specialists for access to the theatres claiming that the doctors were rorting the system. Unfortunately, the politician apparently didn't check the facts first. If he had, things might be different. Specialists then required payment for all their services in hospitals, and theatre costs went through the roof. As a direct result, private hospitals sprung up everywhere, mostly developing from a home-based surgery or several surgeons coming together to combine their expertise.
These days, specialists are very expensive. It can be difficult to find one who works exclusively in a public hospital. Most just hold a short clinic and book a theatre for any operation that is needed ('A struggle for specialists', Herald 22/5).
A few years ago, my GP recommended that I see an ENT specialist, and so, after two years on the waiting list, I was asked if I wanted to remain on the list. I asked how long it would take to see a doctor if I stayed on the list. The answer was at least two years. So, I did not have the requested check-up that my GP recommended. This is a failed system ('Ear, nose, throat wait time pain', Herald 20/5).
AUSTRALIA is "facing the China threat" claims Bradley Perrett once again in his regular opinion piece ('Forget the immigration debate', Opinion 20/5).
What threat exactly?
If China has threatened to invade Australia I haven't heard about it. Going on current observable evidence, China has made an effort to influence peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and has brokered a peace deal between long-term enemies Saudi Arabia and Iran.
China is building its military capabilities, which no doubt any country would as a deterrent if another nation surrounded it as the US does with its numerous military bases, 300,000 deployed troops, and 60 per cent of the US Navy fleet in the Pacific region.
This year, the President of China, Xi Jinping, called for efforts to foster defence modernisation and transform the military into a "Great Wall of Steel" capable of effectively safeguarding national security, sovereignty and development interests. No talk of aggression there, just deterrence through defence like we are doing.
If China wanted our resources they could more easily invade their land-locked neighbour Mongolia, but they have a thriving trading partnership with each other. For decades, the US has recognised the one-China policy that includes Taiwan but has only recently started being deliberately opaque in its interpretation of what that means.
In my opinion, the US is terrified of losing its self-imposed global hegemony, and, if Australia follows blindly down that road with them instead of looking after its own national interests, then we're looking for trouble where there is none.
TO Simon McCarthy ('Revealed: how long is Nine Mile Beach?', Topics 20/5): the length of One Mile Beach at Forster has nothing to do with it. The beach was one mile (as the crow flies) from the post office. I reckon you might want to apply this concept to the rest of your research, as the same system is used to number the properties on the highway. I'm just trying to help you get some sleep.
Well said John Thacker ("Sculptures at Fort Scratchley make a splash", Letters 19/5), on the fantastic Sculptures at Fort Scratchley. The fact it is entirely self-funded makes it an even more amazing initiative, and what a stunning setting. While Novocastrians certainly showed their support on the weekend, I think it is up to various funding bodies to help make this a rock-solid feature of Newcastle's calendar into the future.
OVER the weekend I saw our PM sitting with his mates from the US, India and Japan discussing lots of thing, including nuclear disarmament across the world, fearing the further rise of Chinese unrest in the region. You will need to correct me, or remind Albo that Australia has signed up for a number of submarines that are nuclear powered and can carry nuclear weapons. I guess by the time they get here, there may be a new power source to power the subs.
THERE are many older people who would dearly love to work, and jobs are available. It's the employers who need to change their attitude towards older people. Some can do job-sharing - a few days a week, or mornings, arvos etc. We may not be able to drive or use fancy software, but we can count, read and answer a phone. We are not rubbish for the scrap heap. If you want help, change your attitude.
I CAN'T work out why Newcastle East residents think they should get more attention than others. All they do is whinge about their area. They are not the only ones who matter.
TO all the experts on The Voice vote spouting their views, please stop telling me which way to vote. I am very capable of making up my mind without your vested interest cajoling. I agree with Tony Jones (Short Takes, 19/5) that Geoff Black, expert on everything, should not only stand for Lake Macquarie council but maybe the federal seat. He would really entertain us.
LLOYD Davies (Short Takes, 20/5), there's a thing called the internet where one can easily find out why there were more than 1000 complaints about the ABC ignoring its charter of impartiality during its coronation coverage. Nothing to do with Sky News.
WOULDN'T you think we would realise that putting profit and power before people and prosperity would result in disaster? Real leadership is urgently needed now, not when it's too late.
