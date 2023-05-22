It is a fact that many social housing units are occupied by desperate people who often have major physical and mental problems that need support from welfare organisations. I have seen this work in a major social housing estate in southwestern Sydney, where the welfare support was provided and the estate's residents performed well until there was a change of government and the welfare groups were withdrawn. As a result, the estate became a centre for crime. It was sold to private developers for conversion into a private estate. These estates in Newcastle may be beyond repair, but hopefully the new government may be able to revive the estates so that all residents can live a decent life close to the city.