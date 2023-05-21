How did the auction unfold? The opening bid was $900,000 and it went up in $10,000 lots. Only two of the registered bidders were active in the auction. The third was on the phone but he didn't place a bid. It always takes a long time to get the first bid but as soon as the opening bid of $900,000 popped up, it went up to $910,000 and they went back and forth until it got up to $1,010,000. The person that bought it was fairly aggressive with his bidding. He just kept on coming straight back.