LOCATION was the biggest appeal to buyers at the auction of an original weatherboard cottage in Stockton on the weekend.
Positioned a short stroll to Stockton Beach, around 20 onlookers turned out at the on-site auction of 60 Newcastle Street which went on to sell above its reserve price to a buyer from the Newcastle area.
Listing agent John Kerr from Dalton Partners was guiding $925,000 to $995,000 throughout the campaign for the property which was listed for the first time in almost 45 years.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home featured an open-plan living area and an attached granny flat at the rear with a fourth bedroom with a kitchenette, living area and ensuite.
It also offered rear-lane access.
Mr Kerr said Stockton had "certainly come of age" in the past decade and this property attracted 40 inspections since it hit the market in late April.
Recent sales in Stockton include $2.66 million paid for a modern four-bedroom home overlooking the beach at 243 Michell Street in February and $2.3 million for another beachfront property 261 Mitchell Street in April.
The record sale on Newcastle Street, Stockton is $1.46 million paid for a four-bedroom home on 1132 square metres at number 41 in December 2020.
"Going back 10 or 15 years ago, you would probably buy these blocks in Stockton for $400,000 to $500,000," Mr Kerr said.
"Stockton has certainly come of age, there is no doubt about that."
We spoke with the agent about the auction and the result.
The property: A classic weatherboard three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with an attached granny flat on 439 square metres.
The result: The property sold under the hammer for $1,010,000.
Agent and agency: John Kerr at Dalton Partners.
What made this property special? The position. You could walk to the beach, walk to the shops and walk to the ferry. It was an older home but it had an attached granny flat and also offered rear lane access. That's always a big plus. It was a flat block and offered the potential to add on an extension. Inside had high ceilings, a large living and dining area and kitchen.
How many registered bidders? There were three. One was from Kotara, another one was from Stockton and the other was also from the Newcastle area.
Where were the buyers from? They were from Kotara. They have bought it as a bit of a tidy-up job and they will put some tenants in there and use it as an investment property at this stage.
How did the auction unfold? The opening bid was $900,000 and it went up in $10,000 lots. Only two of the registered bidders were active in the auction. The third was on the phone but he didn't place a bid. It always takes a long time to get the first bid but as soon as the opening bid of $900,000 popped up, it went up to $910,000 and they went back and forth until it got up to $1,010,000. The person that bought it was fairly aggressive with his bidding. He just kept on coming straight back.
Was the result a surprise? Not really. We were well above the reserve. It was a cracker morning. The sun was shining and there would have been about 20 onlookers. It was a good auction that flowed well.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.