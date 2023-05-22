Nearby Wickham Park could be a candidate, until you try to access it on foot. Reaching Railway Street from the east, you are confronted by a long wall of industrial buildings. The one access road to the park from the harbour side is Holland Street. At the end of this road is a tall steel gate. I watched a woman walking her two dogs back from the park, awkwardly trying to negotiate a sloping concrete bank to get around the shut gate. She could easily have broken her ankle. And what about wheelchair access?