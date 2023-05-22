Newcastle Herald
High-rise v green space in the crucial battle for the heart of Wickham

By John Tierney
Updated June 27 2023 - 12:33pm, first published May 23 2023 - 7:30am
The Harbour Promenade, with a wall of apartments overlooking the water. Picture by Simone De Peak

The Building Better Cities urban renewal program was a Keating government initiative in the early 1990s. Newcastle was a primary beneficiary, with the 50 hectares of disused Honeysuckle railways goods yard in the city's heart earmarked for redevelopment.

