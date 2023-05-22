The Building Better Cities urban renewal program was a Keating government initiative in the early 1990s. Newcastle was a primary beneficiary, with the 50 hectares of disused Honeysuckle railways goods yard in the city's heart earmarked for redevelopment.
Although this was a federal ALP program, it also required funding and support from the-then NSW Liberal government and Newcastle City Council, which was led by lord mayor John McNaughton.
The creation of the $100 million Honeysuckle urban renewal program was one of those all too rare instances of cooperation and coordination between all three levels of government and the two major political parties. As the Hunter-based Liberal senator for NSW, I took part in the negotiations as we hammered out the final deal together in Newcastle City Hall on what has become a 30-year urban renewal program.
When the old infrastructure was removed, the urban designers had a blank sheet with considerable land in the city's heart that could have been developed in imaginative ways. So, in 2023 has it achieved all we hoped for at that intergovernmental meeting 30 years ago?
I wondered back in 1993 if it would become an extension of the earlier development towards the entrance to the harbour, where as part of the 1988 bicentenary year funding, Newcastle received an $80 million grant to develop other disused railway lands.
Most of this redevelopment was in the form of parklands.
Disappointingly, the opposite has happened at Honeysuckle. Instead of continuous parkland sweeping around the harbour, an urban jungle has been created, dominated by one type of development - high-rise apartments. Moreover, all hope of continuous parkland disappeared when the green light for a four-star hotel on the harbour edge, was given early in the project.
The incomplete latest Honeysuckle high-rise developments east of Cottage Creek are even more squeezed in, with only 10 metres of public land left between the sea wall and the edge of the new buildings - just enough room for the Harbour Promenade. The planners seem determined to cram in as many apartment buildings as possible.
Some earlier imaginative Honeysuckle concepts, such as creating a small boat harbour near the museum, were discarded along the way. What a disgrace.
The relentless march west down the harbour of high-rise apartments has reached Cottage Creek, leaving two vacant land parcels between the creek and the Newcastle interchange. I thought responsible urban planners would surely leave this as parkland, given the even more densely developed high-rise around the transport interchange in Wickham and Newcastle West.
Driving along Honeysuckle Drive a few months ago, I was shocked to see a billboard with a concept picture of what might be the fate of this precious open space. On the southern side of the road in the precinct known as Honeysuckle Quarter, the plan is for yet more high-rise buildings.
Now the responsible authority, the Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation (HCCDC), is calling for further development on the last parcel of open land, known as Honeysuckle Quays, on the harbour between Cottage Creek and the tiny Tree of Knowledge Park, next to the marina.
This final precinct must be left as parkland - no more buildings, but this seems to be the HCCDC plan. What happened to its stated objective: "Provide the community with all the amenities they need to live and play in our open spaces is important to HCCDC"?
It is now urgent that they focus on this objective. Why?
Around Newcastle interchange is a rapidly developing concrete and bitumen desert with no allowance for open space. If you live in one of the new Honeysuckle, Newcastle West or Wickham high-rise buildings, where do you find 'the village green?'
Nearby Wickham Park could be a candidate, until you try to access it on foot. Reaching Railway Street from the east, you are confronted by a long wall of industrial buildings. The one access road to the park from the harbour side is Holland Street. At the end of this road is a tall steel gate. I watched a woman walking her two dogs back from the park, awkwardly trying to negotiate a sloping concrete bank to get around the shut gate. She could easily have broken her ankle. And what about wheelchair access?
Centuries ago, when cities such as New York were being developed, the CBDs often included a large expanse of parkland, such as Central Park, to act as the city's "lungs". So how could our HCCDC planners allow so much overdevelopment at Honeysuckle and so little green space?
It is still not too late for the final Honeysuckle Quays parcel. The Tree of Knowledge Park on the harbour should be extended across all the Honeysuckle Quays land to Cottage Creek so that residents may enjoy a desperately needed village green.
