Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment
Have Your Say

NSW police officer's decision to Taser 95-year-old Clare Nowland at a nursing home raises many questions

By Editorial
May 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Nowland.
Clare Nowland.

Would you say the act of disabling a slow-moving elderly person carrying a steak knife with a Taser is excessive?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.