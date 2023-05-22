Jackson Baker rises to sixth on second-tier Challenger Series

Jackson Baker was happy to get his Challenger Series (CS) campaign on course after he "went down swinging" in his semi-final at the Sydney Surf Pro on Monday.
The 26-year-old from Merewether lost to Californian goofy-footer Cole Houshmand 15.33 to 13.0 in the opening heat on finals day.
A switch in swell meant lefts were the order of the day at North Narrabeen in heavy six-to-eight foot waves which offered mostly limited sections.
Houshmand had the better of the opening exchange, earning a 7.0 from layback snaps, while natural-footer Baker completed two big backhand hits for a 6.33.
The American was first to find a back-up score in the 40-minute heat, getting a 5.33 with another frontside attack.
Baker built his score with a 3.5 then a 4.17 from one-turn rides but still needed a 6.01 to take the lead. With nine and a half minutes left, Baker rattled off two backside turns before racing around a close-out section and pulling into a quick barrel. He got the score - a 6.67 - to leave Houshmand chasing a 6.0.
With five minutes to go, Houshmand found the crucial wave, racing along to find an open face, where he smashed out three quality turns for an 8.33.
When the score dropped, Baker needed an 8.66 with three minutes remaining but he was left frustrated in his search for waves.
Houshmand went on to win the final against Jacob Willcox 18.97 to 13.23.
The result was still a boost for Baker, who missed the Championship Tour (CT) mid-season cut and was a round of 32 casualty at Snapper Rocks in the CS opener this month. He rose to sixth place on Monday. The top 10 on the six-stop CS make the 2024 CT.
"It was a shocker up on the Goldie," Baker said. "It's definitely hard to adjust after falling off the tour. I've seen everyone do it last year and everyone seemed to turn it around, but that first event is definitely really tricky, so to come down here to Narra - I didn't even have the best preparation coming here. I was still hanging at home the morning when they put our round on standby.
"But I just tried to get down here, back myself and I came away with a third. If someone said that to me before I came here, that I'd get a third, I'd be pretty stoked.
"I went down swinging in that one. It was a bit of a bummer that there wasn't that many opportunities out there, but Cole just got the two better ones.
"I felt like my surfing was there, some big turns, but it went his way. That eight was a great wave. He had priority and that's the way the cookie crumbles. On to the next one."
In the women's final, Isabella Nichols downed Sally Fitzgibbons 13.84 to 10.14.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.