JAKE Riley watched in awe when Adam Scott holed the famous long putt to win the Masters in 2013 and write his named into Australian sporting history.
Riley was only seven and had just started his own golf journey.
"I remember getting up and watching the last few holes," Riley said. "He was the first player I looked up to. "
On Friday, Riley will represent Australia in the Adam Scott Junior Championships in Florida.
Riley will compete against some of the best juniors in the US in the 54-hole championships at Hammock Creek Golf club.
"It is the first time that I have played overseas. It is a whole new experience and hopefully one I have to get used to in the future," Riley said. "I have Golf Australia shirts to wear and it does feel like you are representing your country, which is a cool feeling."
Riley touched down in the US on Monday and will spend two nights at the Golf Australia house in Orlando in preparation.
"The first day will be getting over the travel," Riley said. "We are playing a round with Adam Scott's manager on day two before heading across to Palm City. I had a bit of a look at the course on line. There is a fair bit of water and it looks long and tough."
Riley couldn't be in better form. After steering NSW to a junior interstate title, he won the Waratah Cup last Saturday.
"I'm pretty happy with where my game is at," the Toronto 17-year-old said. "I have been practising pretty hard, gearing up for this. It will be good to see where my game is at compared to the Americans."
** Ken Hughes has won the majority of the major events at Waratah including the WE Alexander. - twice. The stalwart loves the club and its history so much so he got the Bulahdelah Men's Shed to make an Albatross honour board which he donated last week. It is one of the few honour boards Hughes' name does not appear on.
Club champion Chris Jardine and professional Scott Davis are among the dozen or so to have achieved the rare feat.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.