State of Origin rugby league: Queensland coach Billy says Dane Gagai call the hardest to make

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
Billy Slater and Dane Gagai. Picture AAP
QUEENSLAND coach Billy Slater wants to see Kalyn Ponga "play more footy" but admitted leaving the Knights captain and veteran centre Dane Gagai out of the Maroons squad for the Origin opener were tough decisions.

