Celebrated First Nations artist Isaiah Firebrace will play Newcastle in August.
Firebrace is the highest streamed First Nations artist in the world with more than 400million streams across his music.
It was announced on Monday he will play Lizotte's on Thursday, August 10, sharing his unique journey and a collection of songs that define his life and love for soul/pop music.
Firebrace, a Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara man, won the X Factor in 2016. He represented Australia at Eurovision on 2017 placing 9th, and had a global hit with It's Gotta Be You.
Firebrace and he is about to release new music to the world, cementing himself as an international pop powerhouse
The 23-year-old released a children's book, Come Together - 20 things kids should now about Aboriginal Culture, in 2022. The picture book, for children aged 5 and up, was inspired by his petition to the Australian Government calling for Aboriginal history to be taught in every classroom. Alongside bright and contemporary illustrations by Mununjali and Fijian artist Jaelyn Biumaiwai, Firebrace connects the reader to each topic through his own personal story and culture, from the importance of Elders to the Dreaming.
The Firebrace show adds to the impressive new bookings at Lizotte's, as the dinner club venue continues to book top of the line acts for the second half of 2023 since owner Brian Lizotte recommitted to operating the famous business.
New bookings include Phil Jamieson (August 4), The Radiators (August 12), Alex Lloyd (August 19), Emma Pask (September 2), Fanny Lumsden (September 3), Rick Price (October 6), Nathan Cavaleri (October 8), Mark Seymour (October 19 & 20),The Black Sorrows (December 9 & 10) and Walter Trout (January 28, 2024).
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
