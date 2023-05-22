Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Tom Ison stays on a winning roll at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Ison after his win with Metallica Man. Picture by Peter Stoop, NHRC
Tom Ison after his win with Metallica Man. Picture by Peter Stoop, NHRC

Tamworth trainer-driver Tom Ison's success at Newcastle continued with a winner on Monday's program before his Hunter final champion Metallica Man drew gate one for Saturday night's State Regional decider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.