Tom Ison stays on a winning roll at Newcastle

Tamworth trainer-driver Tom Ison's success at Newcastle continued with a winner on Monday's program before his Hunter final champion Metallica Man drew gate one for Saturday night's State Regional decider.
Ison, 24, claimed the biggest victory of his burgeoning career when Metallica Man took out the $100,000 Hunter regional final last Friday night at Newcastle. The four-year-old, an $8000 buy for his connections, showed great early speed to lead before hanging on late by a half head.
The win gave him a spot in the state final, another $100,000 race, to be run at Menangle, and Ison was thrilled with the draw.
"It couldn't have drawn any better," Ison said. "We'll just see what happens from there early. I'm not fussed where we land. We'll just play it by ear and if we don't cop too much pressure, we might hold the front."
Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder's Man From Braavos was second to Metallica Man, and he also drew well for the Menangle event, gaining gate three. Bobs Farm trainer Geoff Harding's Jasper Styles, which was third, drew the outside.
On Monday, Ison was back winning at Newcastle, this time with seven-year-old Hidden Figure ($7), which surged late down the outside to beat odds-on favourite Zen Master by a half head. It was the mare's second win in five starts since coming to the Ison stable.
"She was real good and finished off nice," Ison said.
"She had a few problems when she came to us. She kept galloping. I don't know what I did to fix it but it's all good now."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
