A $30,000-a-week holiday home on a ridge overlooking Port Stephens has won two national building awards.
Beresfield-based Greenbuild Constructions won the people's choice award at the 2023 Housing Industry Association annual awards on Saturday for its seven-bedroom house on a quarter-acre block in Gymea Way, Nelson Bay.
The luxurious three-level property, which is marketed as The Ridge Nelson Bay, is available as a short-term rental for $6000 a fortnight or $31,500 a week during the summer holidays.
The $4 million-plus Greenbuild house also won the HIA national award for best bathroom.
Greenbuild designed and built the house for a Sydney family who wanted a luxury escape which also would be available for the public to book.
The property has uninterrupted views of the Tomaree and Yacaaba headlands.
Among the house's features are a second-floor pool, games and movie rooms, four bathrooms, polished concrete floors, central void and ample use of masonry and timber in a grey colour palette.
The Newcastle Herald reported in March that construction of the home made a rocky start start when an excavator struck granite, necessitating a design rethink.
Greenbuild director Kain Bliss said at the time that the granite rock shelf had prevented his firm from building an original design by another company.
"It was the catalyst for us to propose a full redesign, which was exciting and fun because our clients trusted us to deliver a design that pushed the boundaries of architecture in a lot of ways," he said.
"We designed complex elements like burnished concrete floors throughout, which may not sound very complex, but when you need to achieve floor levels to the millimetre in every room of the home, there is no forgiveness of any errors during the pour process."
The consumer-voted people's choice prize was selected by an international audience on the Houzz Australia website.
The Nelson Bay house also won Hunter home of the year, the pinnacle award, at the 2022 HIA Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathrooms Awards in October.
Tasmania's Lane Group Construction won Australian home of the year at Saturday's ceremony on Hamilton Island for a cliff-top property overlooking the Derwent River near Hobart.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
