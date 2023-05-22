A Central Coast community group says the federal government must consult further about concerns relating to potential environmental impacts of the Hunter Offshore Wind Project.
Nick Anderson from the Love Norah Head group said most members of the community only became aware of the project 10 days before the recent formal consultation period closed.
A hastily organised post on the group's Facebook page attracted 1300 engagements from people who indicated they were concerned about the proposal.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen launched the three month consultation period for the project in Newcastle in late February.
The proposed 2810 square kilometre area extends from Port Stephens in the north to Norah Head in the south.
While some parts of the zone are up to 50 kilometres from the coast, the southern edge of the zone is only 10 kilometres.
A meeting attended by about 500 people at Norah Head on the weekend heard the zone should be 30 kilometres offshore in order to protect the area's marine life, visual amenity, and national surfing reserve.
"We are pro-renewables. We believe this project is needed and there is a way of making it work for everybody," Mr Andeson said.
"If you push the zone out, then the visual impact will be lower. You are making space for ships and vessels and migrating whales and you keep your (3000 wind turbine manufacturing and maintenance) jobs."
The majority of the submissions received by the Department of Climate Change, Energy and the Environment were from the Central Coast (38.3 per cent) followed by Lake Macquarie (17.6 per cent) and Newcastle (15.5 per cent).
Almost 94 per cent of the submissions were from individuals.
Seventy per cent of the submissions contained comments about the environment including fishing and visual impacts.
In addition, the Maritime Union of Australia has called for the zone to be extended further south to Terrigal in order to maximise the area's resource.
Mr Bowen said recently that we would take time to read all of the submissions before formally declaring the zone in coming months. An announcement regarding successful proponents will follow.
Energy Estate's proposed Hunter Coast Offshore Wind Project would be located at the southern end of the proposed zone.
Energy Estate co-founder Simon Currie said the turbines should be located at least 18-20 kilometres from shore. He also supports extending the zone further south.
"We began consulting on our project last year and we were criticised for starting too early. You can never say there has been enough consultation; it's an ongoing process," he said.
The Entrance MP Emma McBride said she would meet with Love Norah Head representatives this week.
"I will always listen and consult with our community and advocate for the Central Coast in Federal Parliament, this situation is no different," she said.
"I look forward to discussing the concerns of this group when I meet with their representatives this week."
Mr Bowen's office was contacted for comment.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
