THE region's blitz of record-breaking residential sales is showing no sign of slowing down.
Tighes Hill is the latest suburb with a top sale after a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 46 Tighes Terrace sold for a record price on Monday.
The newly built home was sold by Tom Lemke from Wilton Lemke Stewart for $2.15 million, smashing the record by $350,000.
The previous record sale for a home in Tighes Hill was $1.8 million paid in 2021 for a dual residence property with a three-bedroom weatherboard cottage and a two-bedroom shipping container home at 11 Francis Street.
"It is a record for Tighes Hill," Mr Lemke said.
"The highest sale in [neighbouring suburb] Maryville, which is usually more expensive, is $2,020,000, so it is a great result for the whole area."
The Tighes Hill record follows a string of big sales across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie this month, with records set in Jewells, Floravilla, Maryville and, most recently, Warners Bay where a luxury custom-built home on 5.7 acres sold for $4.3 million at auction on Saturday.
The previous record sale for a residential property in Warners Bay was $3.5 million.
Mr Lemke believes that several factors that are pushing record sales in the area, including a shortage of stock on the property market.
"Supply is still very low and people don't want to go through the build process or renovate, so if it ticks all the boxes, buyers are happy to pay the price," he said.
"That is probably the biggest thing that is driving these record sales at the moment."
According to CoreLogic, the property at 46 Tighes Terrace last sold in August 2021 for $1,020,000.
The existing home, which dated back to the 1930s, was demolished to make way for a custom-built four-bedroom, three-bathroom with a swimming pool.
Mr Lemke said the sellers built the property with the intention of staying in the home however, they decided to move on to another project.
Featuring a contemporary coastal-inspired design, the property drew around 350 enquiries throughout the campaign.
"We had four offers on the property and it sold to a buyer from Lake Macquarie who was looking to downsize closer to town," Mr Lemke said.
"There is a lot of polarising stuff that gets built, especially around the Tighes Hill area that people either love or hate, but the vendors built something that appealed to the masses."
The median house value in Tighes Hill is $888,000, according to CoreLogic.
