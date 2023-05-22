Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

MacLean's Booksellers at Hamilton up for sale, after 20 years on the job for owner Amanda Shirley

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Shirley, owner of MacLean's Booksellers, in Beaumont Street in Hamilton. After 20 years, the business is for sale. Picture by Simone De Peak
Amanda Shirley, owner of MacLean's Booksellers, in Beaumont Street in Hamilton. After 20 years, the business is for sale. Picture by Simone De Peak

The last traditional independent bookstore in Newcastle is up for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.