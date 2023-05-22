Regular Seven Days scribe Robert Dillon has returned from his mid-season sabbatical with a bout of Bali Belly and needs another week off to detox. Can't wait to see the new ink.
The Brisbane Tigers stick their hand up to be the NRL's 18th franchise. They had a crack two years ago under the name of the Brisbane Firehawks - what were they thinking - but lost out to the Phins.
Why stop at Brisbane. What about the Perth Tigers, Adelaide Tigers and, of course, the Tassie Tigers. Maybe the South Kotara Tigers could switch codes.
Tiger fans everywhere. Each Wiggle could own one.
What a time to be alive.
You know Origin must be approaching when Channel Nine dusts off Fatty Vautin to provide expert analysis of the Broncs v Chocolate Soldiers blockbuster.
It's classic Fatty. "That will do me," he bellows after Pennies hard man James Fisher-Harris rattles the ribs of Kotoni Staggs and is pinged for "unnecessary forceful contact". The Pennies get the choccies 15-4 and Fatty is benched until Origin I.
The Slipperies hatch a plan to lure tackle-busting back-rower Willie Ofahengaue from Tiger Town. To be fair, Willie O isn't a patch on the player we was when he steamrolled defenders playing for the Wallabies at the 1995 World Cup.
Chooks mad man Victor Radley takes the whole England thing to a new level. In scenes out of WWE, 'Victor The Inflictor' puts a choke hold on Dragons centre Zac Lomax. Then he swings off the ropes and delivers a 'Liverpool Kiss' on prop Blake Laurie. Incredibly, he stays on the field. Not that it does the Chooks any good. With time almost up, Ben Hunt goes full Joey '97 and darts down the short side. Two chip kicks later Mat Feagai goes over to complete a miracle, 24-22.
The Knights take their crusade north to face the Sharkies in Coffs. Kalyn Ponga gets in the road of a winger and goes down for the eight count.
"I felt fine, to be honest. I went through the HIA and I honestly felt pretty good," Kalyn chirps. Hmmm.
Maths is clearly not his strong suit. In the second half, Ponga hands the ball over after the fifth tackle, thinking the set is done. Hmmm. About that head knock? Nothing to see here. The Knights prove Shark bait and are eaten 26-6.
Here come the Tigers wearing black and gold (sing with me), stout hearted men, all fit and bold, watch them make a break and see them score a try ...
And score a try they did, 11 in fact. Plus 11 conversions. A record 66-18 win over the Cows at the Eighth Wonder of the World. Does it get any better? No need to answer.
Brooksy - remember him - celebrates his 200th game with 212 running metres, five tackle breaks and 415 kicking metres.
Sign him for life.
Funny game, rugby league.
In the who cares late clash up north, two fossils meet for the 40th time in their coaching careers. Bellyache notches win No.30 as the Storm flood Redcliffe 24-16.
The Silvertails' season is shot after Trbojevic limps off with a hamstring injury. Oh, there is another one. Ben. Play on. Tommy finally hits the turbo button and motors in for three tries as the Silvertails race past the Faiders 42-14. You thought Sticky was cranky last week.
At Belmore, the Dogs have too much bite for the Party Strip 20-18.
The Banana benders change tact under Billy Slater and adopt a 'pick and flick' policy to team selection. Joh Bjelke-Petersen made more sense. Ponga, gone. Gags, gone. In the words of another great Maroon - "that'll do me".
Billy is quizzed about the location of the Banana Benders' traditional pre-game camp. Queensland was his coy reply. Fiji, Port Moresby and Bowraville are still on the table.
Viva Las Vegas. Reports emerge that all NRL clubs will get a trip to sin city in a five-year agreement to play games in the US. I ventured to Vegas in my 20s. Didn't see a clock or the sun in 28 hours. One establishment even had slot machines in the brasko. Two rugby league team being unleashed. Can't see any red flags at all. Remember, gamble responsibly everyone.
Move over Spencer Leniu. The Pennies hard nut is still on the mend from a ruptured testicle. Did you know it takes approximately 50kg of pressure to rupture a testicle? A tough-as-old-boots prop from Group 7 has seen Lenui's tender testis and raised it.
'Mick' Blattner is three minutes into a reggies game for Shoalhaven Heads Magpies when he has a heart attack and collapses. Incredibly, he gets up on his own and returns to the bench.
"He smashed a pie, a Coke and some red frogs and was ready to get back out there," his coach reveals.
Medical tests later revealed blockages in five of his arteries, one as bad as 99 per cent, and old Mick is now preparing for a triple bypass surgery.
During my rah-rah playing days, I've known wingers to be ruled out for three weeks with a blister.
Tiger Town is rejoicing after news the Eighth Wonder of the World will host five games next season, dumping Accor and CommBank Stadiums as home venues.
Meanwhile, the Papua New Guinea government unveils plans for a bid to be the 18th NRL club - Port Moresby Tigers has a nice ring to it.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.