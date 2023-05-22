Chooks mad man Victor Radley takes the whole England thing to a new level. In scenes out of WWE, 'Victor The Inflictor' puts a choke hold on Dragons centre Zac Lomax. Then he swings off the ropes and delivers a 'Liverpool Kiss' on prop Blake Laurie. Incredibly, he stays on the field. Not that it does the Chooks any good. With time almost up, Ben Hunt goes full Joey '97 and darts down the short side. Two chip kicks later Mat Feagai goes over to complete a miracle, 24-22.

