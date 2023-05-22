Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

East Maitland's The Bank Hotel listed with price expectations upwards of $20m

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:44pm, first published May 23 2023 - 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Maitland pub The Bank Hotel is back on the market four years after it was purchased by a buyer consortium that included pub baron Arthur Laundy. Picture supplied.
East Maitland pub The Bank Hotel is back on the market four years after it was purchased by a buyer consortium that included pub baron Arthur Laundy. Picture supplied.

BILLIONAIRE pub baron Arthur Laundy is offloading one of his Hunter region assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.