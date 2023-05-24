Newcastle Herald
Nine-game match official abuse ban stands for John Majurovski

By Craig Kerry
May 24 2023 - 11:30am
Nine-game match official abuse ban stands for John Majurovski
Nine-game match official abuse ban stands for John Majurovski

Veteran Lake Macquarie striker John Majurovski has been unsuccessful in his bid to reduce a nine-match ban for match official abuse.

