Nine-game match official abuse ban stands for John Majurovski

Veteran Lake Macquarie striker John Majurovski has been unsuccessful in his bid to reduce a nine-match ban for match official abuse.
Majurovski was given two yellow cards late in the 5-1 loss to Edgeworth on May 10 for his reaction to a goal being denied. He served the mandatory one-game ban the following weekend, then was stood down by Lakes for the Australia Cup clash midweek with Maitland before he responded to a show cause notice for a further eight-match suspension.
The 40-year-old gained character references from NPL head coaches and sought a lesser ban, but the sanction was upheld. He started it with the 4-1 loss to Cooks Hill on Sunday.
** NPL premiership ambitions will be measured against Australia Cup hopes when Edgeworth host Charlestown Azzurri at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Wednesday night (7pm).
The match will decide who play Lambton Jaffas on June 10 in the cup's NNSW sixth round, but both sides will also want to stay fit and fresh for the NPL, where Azzurri (28 points) lead equal-second Edgeworth (24).
The Eagles, who play Magic on Sunday, have struck late to draw 1-1 with Azzurri and Olympic in their past two NPL games.
Coach Peter McGuinness has Jarryd Sutherland (ankle), Josh Rose (calf) and keeper Nate Cavaliere (neck) sidelined, while there are injury concerns for Jordy Lennon and Tom Curran after Saturday night's match with Olympic.
Charlestown, who beat New Lambton 2-1 on Sunday and have Miguel Fernandez (broken arm) still out, back up against Valentine on Saturday evening.
Coach James Pascoe said his side had "a few bumps and bruises" after Sunday's test, where skipper Nigel Boogaard scored twice late to deny New Lambton.
"At the end of the day, no one will remember what the game was like - the three points are there," Pascoe said.
"Big players stand up when you need them to and Nige did that."
Jacob Pepper also stood tall for Edgeworth again, earning a late penalty for the equaliser on Saturday after scoring the leveller the week before against Azzurri.
Despite his injury concerns and the league situation, McGuinness was expecting a fast and intense cup game.
"You want to win every game you play in, and I think it will be a good game, being a night game, and the surface is in very good conditions," McGuinness said of the cup game.
"It's winner take all and I expect it will be a quick game."
