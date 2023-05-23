Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes May 24 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 24 2023 - 4:30am
Telling the truth about the past must trump our comfortable histories

WELL done to ABC employees standing in solidarity with Stan Grant, pictured, against a torrent of racist abuse directed at him over his guest appearance on the coronation program ('Chalmers takes a shot at 'keyboard warriors' after Grant's exit', Newcastle Herald 23/5). A gutless swill of cowardly racist abuse just shows how far we still have to go in standing up against racism. Stan Grant was invited as a guest to give his and his family's experiences under the Crown. This reality seems to be too uncomfortable for some, but it's a too-common experience, as I understand, for many Indigenous people.

