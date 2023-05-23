Telling the truth about the past must trump our comfortable histories

MORE comfortable playing the man rather than the ball, Michael Hinchey ("The consequences of conspiracies", Letters, 19/5), dismisses my questions about the Bureau of Meteorology as just another one of my right wing conspiracy theories, in the same vein as my theories about Cardinal Pell, Trump, COVID vaccines, renewable energy and the Voice, all irrelevant to the matter at hand. I might just as easily dismiss his various viewpoints as left wing conspiracy theories. Does being an "official" agency exempt the Bureau from "institutional dishonesty"? Ever ready to search past letters for incriminating comments, perhaps Mr Hinchey recalls previously suggesting that mainstream media censor every question of doubt about climate change. On that basis, not only does he not have answers, but no one has the right to raise questions.