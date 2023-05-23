Jets, Griffins dominate pennants finals

The Raymond Terrace Jets and East Maitland Griffins took the honours over the seven grades of pennant finals contested last weekend.
The Jets finished with three flags while the Griffins claimed two, with Cardiff and Teralba grabbing one each.
In grade one, the Jets created history by becoming the first club to win eight flags in succession when they defeated Nelson Bay 70-58. It was Nelson Bay's first defeat in a stellar season.
In grade two, it was again the Jets claiming the flag, their third in five years. They won all three of their playoff matches. Hamilton North finished second with two wins from three.
In grade three, Teralba claimed their first flag since the 1969/70 season, defeating Charlestown 66-47 in the final. Year 2017 had been the last time the Jets won grade four, but they added another to the list after finishing with two wins and the best margin of 42. Beresfield were second with two wins plus 12 followed by and Belmont (two wins plus four).
In grade five, Cardiff recorded their first success since the grade began back in 1949. The Falcons won section one by a point from New Lambton and Teralba.
In section two, Lemon Tree Passage finished two points clear of Tea gardens. However Cardiff dominated the final, winning 77-49.
Grade six and seven went to East Maitland, their second and third triumph since joining Zone Two in 2018. In grade six, they won section two, one and a half points ahead of New Lambton. Adamstown claimed section one, two points ahead of Edgeworth. In the final, the Griffins got home 62-54.
It was a different story in grade seven with the Griffins clear final winners 75 to 32 over Teralba. East Maitland won their section by the single point ahead of Alder Park. Teralba claimed their section by one and a half points ahead from Valentine.
All the flag winners will head to different locations across NSW to compete in the State Finals, beginning June 30.
** The Newcastle Inter Zone side will be keen to defend their Inter Zone success as they search for back-to-back championships.
They kick off their campaign on Saturday morning against Zone Four Mid-Western NSW at Maitland City, before taking on Zone 12 South West Sydney in the afternoon. They then meet Zone Six Hunter on Sunday morning.
Jamie Minter, Jarrod Duncan and Jono Davis are the three new faces in the side. Minter and Duncan will play lead and second with Jason Stokes and Lee Schraner. Davis will play third with Daniel Hill, David Govan and Matt Baus.
The rink of Warren Shipley, Lennon Scott, Shannon Gittoes and Terry Antram is unchanged from the previous campaign.
The Newcastle senior side started their championship on Tuesday with matches against Zone 11 manning and Zone 13 Central Southern Sydney. They will take on Zone Eight South Western NSW Wednesday morning, and hopefully contest the quarter finals in the afternoon. The semis and final are Thursday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.