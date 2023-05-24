Newcastle Herald
Former table tennis pro Adam Green admits betting on fixed European matches, raking in thousands during COVID-19 pandemic

By Sam Rigney
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:00pm
Adam Green in 2009.
A FORMER top Australian table tennis player used inside information and multiple sports betting accounts to place about 1100 bets on fixed matches in Ukraine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, raking in almost half a million dollars for himself and associates overseas.

